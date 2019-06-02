BA resumes flights to Pak more than 10 yrs after suspending its service

(BA) resumed its flights to on Sunday, more than 10 years after it halted the service to that country following a bomb blast.

Britain's flagship carrier stopped flying to after the in the capital, Islamabad, was bombed in 2008, killing more than 50 people.

But the is now scheduled to fly three times a week, with Dreamliners, to the Pakistani capital from Heathrow.

It is the only western to resume its service to Pakistan's flag carrier, the International (PIA) was the only to run direct flights between and

"We'll be operating this route with our newest long-haul aircraft, the Dreamliner," a BA said.

In September 2008, a bomb was detonated in a dumper truck outside the in A total of 54 people were killed and more than 250 others injured in the blast.

Shortly after the blast, the BA suspended all its flights to Islamabad, declaring: "We will not compromise on the safety of our customers, staff or planes."



The airline in December last year, announced that it would restart its flights to Islamabad, saying the new airport opened in Pakistan's capital has reportedly eased concerns about both security and congestion.

British High to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, said BA was joining "an increasing number of British companies doing business in Pakistan".

