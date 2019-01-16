Marriott looks to reboot loyalty plan after cyber attack

(Reuters) - International Inc will relaunch its under a new name, the company said on Wednesday, as it seeks to undo the damage to its name from a massive cyber attack that led to millions of customer records being stolen.

The world's biggest said the new brand, Bonvoy, will replace the existing loyalty programs - Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest - integrating the three brands into one name, with the launch on Feb. 13.

The company, which owns the Ritz-Carlton and luxury hotel brands, disclosed earlier this month that fewer than 383 million customer records were stolen in a cyber attack on its reservation system.

Marriott has phased out the Starwood reservations database after it acquired the for $13.6 billion in September 2016. The hack began in 2014, a year before Marriott offered to buy Starwood.

