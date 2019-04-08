BSE ties up with HDFC Bank to give boost to startups platform

-
ALSO READ
Market drifts higher in early trade
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd up for fifth straight session
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd up for fifth session
HDFC Bank allots 14.68 lakh equity shares
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rises for third consecutive session
-
BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) on Monday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HDFC Bank to spread awareness about the benefits of listing on BSE Startups platform.
BSE had launched the Startups platform on December 22 last year to encourage entrepreneurs to get listed and raise equity capital for their growth and expansion.
"The idea was to help entrepreneurs look beyond the conventional channels of raising capital and enable them to list on the stock exchange to further enhance the credibility of the firm," said Ajay Kumar Thakur, Head of BSE SME and Startups.
Smita Bhagat, Country Head of Government, e-commerce, and Startups at HDFC Bank, said: Startups are today reimagining and reshaping the world we live in. We are extremely happy to reinforce our commitment to them through this partnership with the BSE."
BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have been highly successful.
HDFC Bank has 43 million customers, 5,000 branches and 13,160 ATMs across 2,727 Indian towns and cities.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU