BSE ties up with HDFC Bank to give boost to startups platform

(formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) on Monday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with to spread awareness about the benefits of listing on Startups platform.

had launched the Startups platform on December 22 last year to encourage entrepreneurs to get listed and raise equity capital for their growth and expansion.

"The idea was to help entrepreneurs look beyond the conventional channels of raising capital and enable them to list on the stock exchange to further enhance the credibility of the firm," said Ajay Kumar Thakur, of BSE SME and Startups.

Smita Bhagat, of Government, e-commerce, and Startups at HDFC Bank, said: Startups are today reimagining and reshaping the world we live in. We are extremely happy to reinforce our commitment to them through this partnership with the BSE."

BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have been highly successful.

has 43 million customers, 5,000 branches and 13,160 ATMs across 2,727 Indian towns and cities.

