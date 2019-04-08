Cyient inks tripartite MoU to conduct remote pilot training, certification programmes in Telangana

Engineering solutions provider on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the (TSAA) and the to develop and conduct remote pilot training and certification programmes.

It is the first-of-its-kind initiative in Telangana aimed at developing a pool of skilled drone pilots that are equipped to meet the industry needs.

Under the alliance, will provide while TSAA will provide and infrastructure to conduct the programmes. The courses for training will be developed as per curricula guidelines of the of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"This partnership is an exciting step towards imparting emerging skills with tremendous potential to shape the future of our youth," said Jayesh Ranjan, State Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, IT, Electronics and Communications.

"Telangana has been at the forefront of using latest technologies for civic and social purpose and has been collaborating with industry to implement newer solutions," he said.

Krishna Bodanapu, of Cyient, said: "Drone technology provides new avenues to strengthen the government in areas of public safety and security, surveillance and We have been working with Telangana to develop solutions in many of these areas."

has undertaken several projects with Telangana over the past couple of years to develop innovative for various industries like agriculture, urban planning, mapping, infrastructure, utility inspections, and and

It also manufactures defence grade drones through its subsidiary company and Solutions for the Indian armed forces.

