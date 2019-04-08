Cyient inks tripartite MoU to conduct remote pilot training, certification programmes in Telangana

Engineering solutions provider Cyient on Monday signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with the Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) and the state government to develop and conduct remote pilot training and certification programmes.
It is the first-of-its-kind initiative in Telangana aimed at developing a pool of skilled drone pilots that are equipped to meet the industry needs.
Under the alliance, Cyient will provide training tools while TSAA will provide training services and infrastructure to conduct the programmes. The courses for training will be developed as per curricula guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
"This partnership is an exciting step towards imparting emerging skills with tremendous potential to shape the future of our youth," said Jayesh Ranjan, State Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, IT, Electronics and Communications.
"Telangana has been at the forefront of using latest technologies for civic and social purpose and has been collaborating with industry to implement newer solutions," he said.
Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, said: "Drone technology provides new avenues to strengthen the government in areas of public safety and security, surveillance and disaster management. We have been working with Telangana to develop solutions in many of these areas."
Cyient has undertaken several projects with Telangana over the past couple of years to develop innovative drone applications for various industries like agriculture, urban planning, mapping, infrastructure, utility inspections, and mining and law enforcement.
It also manufactures defence grade drones through its subsidiary company Cyient Systems and Solutions for the Indian armed forces.
