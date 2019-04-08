Sensex closes 162 points lower at 38,701 as traders book profits

Equity benchmark indices closed in the negative zone on Monday as heavyweight scrips like Reliance Industries, and ITC came under selling pressure.

While corporates prepared to announce annual results this week, the BSE Sensex closed 162 points down at 38,701. The NSE slipped 61 points to 11,605.

The markets started on a moderate note following cues from upbeat global markets but continued to slide as the day progressed.

Except IT, all sectoral indices closed in the red. Investors are likely to adopt a cautious approach with due to be held in seven phases beginning on April 11.

Among the prominent losers were Housing Finance and which lost over 4 per cent besides Bajaj Finance, and which closed 2 to 3 per cent lower.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, & and Power Grid showed marginal gains.

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched up to seven-month highs following hints of more fiscal stimulus in

In a document published on the central government's website late on Sunday, said it will step up a policy of targeted cuts to banks' required reserve ratios to encourage financing for small and medium-sized businesses.

