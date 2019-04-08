Students of WUD showcase designs and talent at Delhi Times Fashion Week

Students from WUD's School of showcased their designs on the runway at the Week on April 6th, 2019. The collection was a work in progress of pre-final year students and based on the theme 'Perfectly Imperfect'. The ensembles blended most unexpected and contrasting colours, prints, materials and textures that are generally considered a Mismatch.

The show came alive with a riot of colours, eclectic designs and patterns as the models walked the ramp in ensembles that were a blend of bold colours and prints, inspired from the concept of geometry. The collection was termed 'fresh' and 'evolved' and termed a huge success winning many accolades from fashion designers, stylists and experts present at the show.

"The collection describes the beauty of imagination in things what we call seemingly flawed. Since we live in succession, in division, in parts, in particles so it's about bringing on the feelings of childhood into the power of manhood; to combine the child's sense of wonder and novelty with appearances and create a beautiful object of contemplation," said, Manish Patwal, third year student of

"It's when a mid-year work is shown in public. In this case, not only the work is mid-year but the students showing them are only in the third year of their four year fashion design program. It requires a lot of confidence to put such work in a show. I am proud of the research and the elaboration of fabrics that I see in this collection. Creativity emerges strongly, among the patterns, silhouettes and styling," said, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, of the

The overriding theme details the fusion of sharp lines and shapes in the designs, made out of cotton and cotton blend fabrics. The techniques like patchwork, layering, applique that were then fused with the use of bold colours to create the ensembles. The overall concept and use of myriad colours were supplemented by the use of subtle and minimal makeup and accessories.

The students are closely mentored by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, at World University of Design, Dean for School of Fashion Devender Kharb, a celebrated designer and Art Director, a NIFT Delhi Fashion Design Alumni among others.

