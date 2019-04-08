CERA enters modular kitchens market with Senator Cucine launch

-
CERA, India's premium home solutions provider and one of India's most trusted brands in sanitary ware, faucets and tiles, entered modular kitchens market with the launch of Senator Cucine.
CERA unveiled an exclusive display of Senator Cucine spread over 3,000 sq ft at its company display centre, CERA Style Studio, at Marine Drive, Kochi in the presence of a large number of trade associates, architects, designers and developers from all over India.
Senator Cucine is truly Italian, made to measure in Italy. CERA has tied up with Spagnol group, a 50-year-old Italian company, for bringing kitchens to India. Silvan Spagnol its CEO along with Atul Sanghvi, Executive Director, CERA inaugurated the Senator Cucine Studio in Cochin, designed and executed by their designer, Ar Cristian Guizzo.
"CERA's entry into kitchens further consolidates its position of a total home solutions provider," said, Atul Sanghvi.
"We plan to open 30 studios for Senator Cucine in the first year, across India," he added.
CERA's premium brand, Senator, was launched exactly one year ago with the designer collections of sanitary ware, faucets, wellness and mirrors. The extension of Senator brand to kitchens is part of its growth plans.
Each of the seven kitchens ranges displayed has a definite individual design philosophy. The latest trends of glass and ceramic finished kitchens are on display. The modular kitchens are designed in such a way that they reflect the individual's strong personality and therefore focus particularly on the ability to personalise projects by choosing characteristic elements and endless different materials.
The water-based varnish used in of the production lacquered furniture reduces over 90 per cent the emission of noxious substances compared to traditional varnishes without compromising on the aesthetics. And it conforms to the EN 71.3 norm, which is considered safe for children.
Manufactured by using hydro-repellent materials with the lowest formaldehyde emissions, up to five times lower as compared to European market standards. IDROLEB board which is used to manufacture is a unique engineered wood and is considered as the lowest ever emission board.
Each Senator Cucine Studio will have well-experienced kitchen designers, who will help the consumers in designing the kitchen as per their individual needs through the latest cloud-based designing software.
