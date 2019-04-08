CERA enters modular kitchens market with Senator Cucine launch

CERA, India's premium home solutions provider and one of India's most trusted brands in sanitary ware, faucets and tiles, entered modular kitchens market with the launch of

unveiled an exclusive display of spread over 3,000 sq ft at its company display centre, Style Studio, at Marine Drive, Kochi in the presence of a large number of trade associates, architects, designers and developers from all over

is truly Italian, made to measure in has tied up with Spagnol group, a 50-year-old Italian company, for bringing kitchens to Silvan Spagnol its along with Atul Sanghvi, Executive Director, CERA inaugurated the in Cochin, designed and executed by their designer,

"CERA's entry into kitchens further consolidates its position of a total home solutions provider," said,

"We plan to open 30 studios for Senator Cucine in the first year, across India," he added.

CERA's premium brand, Senator, was launched exactly one year ago with the collections of sanitary ware, faucets, wellness and mirrors. The extension of Senator brand to kitchens is part of its growth plans.

Each of the seven kitchens ranges displayed has a definite individual design philosophy. The latest trends of glass and ceramic finished kitchens are on display. The modular kitchens are designed in such a way that they reflect the individual's strong personality and therefore focus particularly on the ability to personalise projects by choosing characteristic elements and endless different materials.

The water-based varnish used in of the production lacquered furniture reduces over 90 per cent the emission of noxious substances compared to traditional varnishes without compromising on the aesthetics. And it conforms to the EN 71.3 norm, which is considered safe for children.

Manufactured by using hydro-repellent materials with the lowest formaldehyde emissions, up to five times lower as compared to European market standards. IDROLEB board which is used to manufacture is a unique engineered wood and is considered as the lowest ever emission board.

Each will have well-experienced designers, who will help the consumers in designing the as per their individual needs through the latest cloud-based designing software.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)