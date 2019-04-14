BSP announces candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats of UP

(BSP) on Sunday announced its fourth list of candidates for 16 parliamentary constituencies of

BSP has fielded Afzal Ansari, brother of jailed strongman-politician from Ghazipur constituency. Afzal will contest

In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Afzal had defeated Sinha.

Meanwhile, the BSP has fielded Chandrabhadra Singh from Sultanpur, from Pratapgarh, Ritesh Pandey from Ambedkar Nagar, Ramasheromani Verma from Shravast, from Dumariyanganj, Ramprasad Chaudhary from Basti, and Bhishm Shankar from Santkabir Nagar among others.

BSP has also fielded Vinod Kumar Jaiswal from Deoria, Sadal Prasad from Baansgao, Sangeeta from Lalgunj, from Ghoshi, RS Kushwaha from Salempur, Shyam Singh Yadav from Jaunpur, T Ram from Machhali Shahar and Rangnath Mishra from Bhadoi.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in where SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting in an alliance. The SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on 3 seats. The alliance has left two seats, and Amethi, for the

Lok Sabha elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in will be held in all seven phases.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)