Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi for inviting Pak officials to probe 2016 Pathankot attack

Minister on Saturday attacked the government for inviting a Pakistani team to probe the 2016

"They call themselves strong leaders and strong government. There have been many weak governments in the last 70 years but no government has done what Modi ji has done. Pakistani terrorists blew the base. He wrote to (ISI) and called for an investigation," Kejriwal said at a public rally here.

A five-member team of Pakistani investigators, including officers from the military and ISI, had visited Pathankot airbase after the attack in which seven security personnel had died.

"Can get a better of than Narendra Modi," the asked the gathering.

Kejriwal questioned PM Imran Khan's recent statement in which he pitched for a second term for PM Modi.

He said, "There was a warlike situation between and Pakistan post- just two weeks ago. Now, says Modi ji should once again become PM. What is the matter? What is going on between Modi ji and Imran?"

had said that there may be a better chance of peace talks with if Narendra Modi's wins the 2019

"Perhaps if the BJP - a right-wing party - wins, some kind of settlement in could be reached," Khan had said in an interview.

The CM also quoted BJP and to assert that there would be no elections in the country if the BJP comes back to power after the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

Kejriwal quoted Shah as saying that "If BJP wins the 2019 polls, no one can remove the party from power till 2050."

had said last month: "I am an ascetic and I speak whatever comes to my mind, and I am feeling that after these elections there will be no elections in 2024. There is only this election now and it is being fought in the name of the country."

Elections in the country are taking place in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of results will be held on May 23.

