Budget 2019-20: Addtional cess of one rupee on petrol, diesel

Presenting the Union Budget, she said crude prices have softened from their highs and it gives her room to review excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel.

"I propose to increase special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each by one rupee a litre on petrol and diesel," she said.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 13:58 IST

