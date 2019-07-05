Budget 2019-20 is blueprint of developing nation and economy: CM Vijay Rupani

Union Budget 2019-20 is a blueprint of a "developing nation" and "economy", our government has focused on all the major sectors of our country, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday.

"Finance Minister proposed pension scheme for the middle class and poor section of the society, they have taken care of the farmers, women, youth, infrastructure sector and the water scarcity problems as well. They have also focused on the betterment of startup companies, job creation for the youth of this country," Rupani said.

"The government has made sure to impose taxes on the high-income group of the country. They have also promoted the use of solar energy. The hike in crude oil prices won't be a major problem," he added.

