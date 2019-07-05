Telangana: Man murdered over sister's love affair in Bhadradri Kothagudem

A man was reportedly stabbed to death over his sister's love affair in a birthday party on Friday early morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shakeel (22) and the accused has been identified as Shiv Shanker.

"Shakeel sister was in love with Shiv Shanker for a long time now. Initially, both the families had rejected the relationship, but later after counselling, they agreed to get the couple married. However, this was not acceptable to Shakeel. He had threatened Shiv Shanker on many occasions" said Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Unable to take it further, Shiv Shanker decided to eliminate Shakeel.

On Thursday, when both of them attended the same birthday party, they got into an argument on the same issue, and in a fit of rage, Shiv Shanker stabbed Shakeel, added Sunil Dutt.

He also ruled out that it was a case of honour killing.

Shakeel's father Ghouse had lodged the complaint with the police. The body was shifted to the government hospital for post mortem. A case has been lodged.

