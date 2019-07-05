Budget a manifestation of Modi's dream to make India $5 trillion economy: Fadnavis

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Union Budget 2019-20 is a manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Hailing the budget as a "visionary" document, the Chief Minister asserted that it aims at transforming 'Gaon, Gareeb and Kisan.'

"It is a visionary budget, at the macroeconomic level, one can say that it is a manifestation of Prime Minister's dream to make India a $5 trillion economy. The budget aims at transforming 'gaon, gareeb and kisan'," Fadnavis told ANI when asked about the Union Budget.

The 89th budget was presented by Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha today.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 15:24 IST

