BJP hails 'futuristic' Budget 2019-20

Top leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "futuristic" Union Budget.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the Union Budget as one of "hope and empowerment".

"The #BudgetForNewIndia clearly reflects PM Narendra Modi's vision for India's development, where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hardwork and Indian enterprise gets a boost. This is truly a budget of hope and empowerment," Shah tweeted.

"The #BudgetForNewIndia highlights the exemplary work in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years and on this basis, ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a 5 Trillion Dollar economy in the coming years," read another tweet.

Shah continued, "Today's #BudgetForNewIndia sets the stage for fulfilling our collective dreams of water for every citizen, ensuring electricity connectivity across India and boosting manufacturing especially in sunrise sectors. The Budget will enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub."

Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari thanked Sitharaman for giving priority to infrastructure, adding that it is necessary for making of New India.

"In the making of New India, Finance Minister has given utmost priority to infrastructure. The budget of our department in 2018-19 was Rs 78,626 crore, now it is over Rs 83,000 crore," he said.

"Already we have doubled the economy in the last 5 years. I am confident that when we complete 5 yrs again now, we will be more than USD 5 trillion economy," the Union Minister added.

After the budget, Gadkari tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Finance Minister @nsitharaman ji. This budget will prove as the foundation for #NewIndia. From rural to urban development, infrastructure to startups, from education to industry, #BudgetForNewIndia"

Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani congratulated Sitharaman for talking about women empowerment by granting them loans.

"Sitharaman presented different schemes from rural India, young India to women-led development. She proposed the Research Foundation as she believes that new India will be built on the foundation of research," she told reporters here.

"She ensured that women especially in rural sectors come forth and become employers. Hence, facility to give them Rs 1 lakh loan through self-help group under Mudra scheme," Irani said.

Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj said the budget will substantially contribute towards an unprecedented development of India.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Prime Minister and Finance Minister. This Budget will substantially contribute towards an unprecedented development of India particularly the empowerment of women and self employment of our youth," she tweeted.

Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Finance Minister for fulfilling the expectations of the people.

"It is for the first time since independence that a full-time woman finance minister has presented the Union Budget. I want to congratulate her. The budget fulfills the expectations of the people of the country," he said.

Commenting on the budget, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it will help India to become a USD 5 trillion economy.

"This is a futuristic budget by doing socio-economic transformation which will become successful in taking India's economy to USD 5 trillion. All have been taken care of in the budget," he said.

