Bulandshahr school student seen sweeping floor was doing it by choice

The student of a government primary school, who was seen sweeping the school floor in a video that went viral, was doing it by her own choice and there was no coercion by the teachers.

"We don't make the children sweep floors. We have sanitation workers to do it. We don't know how the girl got the broom. We have kept 2 sanitation workers in the school at our own expense for the last five years," said the principal of the school.

In the video, the student can be seen holding a broom and sweeping the floor while some other students are seen standing nearby.

Speaking to ANI over the viral video, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sadanand Gupta had said that a probe will be initiated and action will be taken accordingly.

"I have come across the video. An investigation will be done and action will be taken accordingly. Such issues can't be accepted. Earlier also such incidents came to our notice and we took action against them," Gupta had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)