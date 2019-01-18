CA offers free tickets for Gabba pink-ball Test after abandoned BBL game

-
Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced that the spectators who attended Thursday night's Brisbane Heat-Sydney Thunder Big Bash League (BBL) clash, which was abandoned due to a power outage, will be given free entry to next week's Australia-Sri Lanka Test at the Gabba.
CA and Queensland Cricket have decided to offer complimentary entry to abandoned BBL game's ticket-holders, which will entitle them to attend one day's play of the Gabba Test.
"Last night's match was unable to be completed due to an external power issue that was outside the control of the Brisbane Heat and Cricket Australia. We are now working with Stadiums Queensland to investigate why this occurred, and to ensure there will be no further issues at future matches," Cricket.com.au quoted CA Head of Fan Engagement Anthony Everard, as saying.
"However, the Heat and Cricket Australia would like to extend an offer to fans to attend next week's day-night First Domain Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Gabba for free," Everard added.
CA also made clear that since 23 overs of the play was completed, under Cricket Australia's established terms and conditions, a refund of the match tickets is not applicable.
The power outage occurred on Thursday evening when a power grid failure in east Brisbane saw two floodlights and a number of overhead lights surrounding one half of the ground go out, forcing the end of Brisbane Heat-Sydney Thunder clash. The two sides were forced to share the points.
In the match, Thunders' captain Shane Watson played a centurion knock off 62 balls helping his side set up a massive target of 187 for the hosts.
The first Test, a day-night game with the pink ball, between Australia and Sri Lanka is slated to be held from January 24 at the Gabba.
