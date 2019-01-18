CA offers free tickets for Gabba pink-ball Test after abandoned BBL game

(CA) on Friday announced that the spectators who attended Thursday night's Heat- (BBL) clash, which was abandoned due to a power outage, will be given free entry to next week's Australia- Test at

CA and have decided to offer complimentary entry to abandoned BBL game's ticket-holders, which will entitle them to attend one day's play of Test.

"Last night's match was unable to be completed due to an external power issue that was outside the control of the Heat and We are now working with Stadiums to investigate why this occurred, and to ensure there will be no further issues at future matches," Cricket.com.au quoted of Fan Engagement Anthony Everard, as saying.

"However, the Heat and Cricket would like to extend an offer to fans to attend next week's day-night First Domain Test match between Australia and at for free," Everard added.

CA also made clear that since 23 overs of the play was completed, under Cricket Australia's established terms and conditions, a refund of the match tickets is not applicable.

The power outage occurred on Thursday evening when a power grid failure in east saw two floodlights and a number of overhead lights surrounding one half of the ground go out, forcing the end of Brisbane Heat- clash. The two sides were forced to share the points.

In the match, Thunders' played a centurion knock off 62 balls helping his side set up a massive target of 187 for the hosts.

The first Test, a day-night game with the pink ball, between Australia and is slated to be held from January 24 at the Gabba.

