Warner's switch to right-hand batting within cricket laws: MCC

The Marylebone Club (MCC) has confirmed that Australian David Warners' change of stance from left-hand to right-hand batting during (BPL) clash is within the cricketing laws.

"MCC has reviewed the footage of switching to batting right-handed in the match yesterday and feels that his actions were within the Laws of Cricket," the MCC, the custodians of the Laws of the game, told ESPNcricinfo.

"The laws do not state that a batsman can bat only in one way and, from the footage seen, it seems clear that Warner made it obvious that he was changing to batting right-handed. The bowler, Chris Gayle, altered the field accordingly and everyone seemed to know what was happening," they added.

Warner batted in right-hand stance to smash West for 14 runs off three balls in a BPL match between his side Sylhet Sixers and Rangpur Riders on Wednesday.

The Australian was struggling on the pitch during the 19th over of the innings following which he changed his stance. The trick worked for the batsman as he hit back to back boundaries to Gayle in the over.

Meanwhile, Warner is all set to cut short his BPL stint due to an and will return to on January 21 to have his assessed. Before departing home, Warner will play two matches for Sixers which are scheduled to be held on January 18 and 19.

