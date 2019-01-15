Harmanpreet Kaur's absence is a loss for Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes

and batter on Tuesday said that India T20 Harmanpreet Kaur's absence ahead of the (WBBL) semi-finals is a big loss for the team.

Following the Thunder's final home-and-away-match, Harmanpreet ended her journey, to prepare for the upcoming ODI and T20I series in and against

"She (Harmanpreet Kaur) is a pretty big loss for any team, she is one of the best T20 players in the world and we have seen her at times be in some devastating form for us. To lose her in the middle order will be a challenge but having said that, one of our strengths in our team is our batting depth," Haynes was quoted by Australia's Unplayable Podcast.

However, Haynes is confident that her team can cover the hole in the middle-order left by India T20 With Stafanie Taylor, Thunder captain and all-rounder at their disposal, Haynes believes that her team has got a lot of depth to clash with Brisbane Heat in the semi-final.

"We saw in the last couple of games someone like come out and swing the momentum in the middle order (and) she will get a bit more opportunity now Harmanpreet has gone away. I am confident we have got that well and truly covered, we have got a lot of depth in our group and I think that has us well placed for the semi," she said.

"She (Alex Blackwell) has wound back the clock the last couple week and played some amazing innings, to be honest. That inning was of the best innings I have seen her play," Haynes said.

The are scheduled to meet the Brisbane Heat in the first of the two semi-finals at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney on January 19.

