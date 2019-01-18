Thunder coach fumes after lights go out at the Gabba

Fuming has urged a review of the rules after farcical scenes in Australia's when a game was abandoned after the lights went out.

The Thunder had plundered 186 for four against Brisbane Heat in the Twenty20 competition on Thursday evening, anchored by a century from veteran

In reply, the Heat were reeling at 10 for two in pursuit when two floodlights failed in one part of the Gabba -- which is due to host a day-night Test next week between and

After an hour of waiting the match was abandoned and the points split, but Bond felt the lighting was sufficient to carry on.

"There are grounds around the world that have worse lighting even with this light tower out, so that was disappointing," he told reporters.

"It's a bad look for the competition and I think there needs to be some reflection or review ... particularly when you have the ability to finish a game of " Bond said the match could have been reduced to a 15-over game "which I think everyone would've been happy with".

"We made an offer. We said we would in good faith play the entire (rest of the) game and bowl only our spinners.

"But then the excuse from the match referee and umpires was that conditions were now unsafe.

