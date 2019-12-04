JUST IN
Business Standard

Cabinet approves Bill to amend law concerning parents, senior citizens

The Bill seeks to amend the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007

ANI 

parliament

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to amend an Act concerning the welfare of senior citizens and parents which seeks to expand some existing definitions such as maintenance, welfare, children and parents.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bill seeks to amend the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. It provides for the registration of senior citizens care homes and home-care service agencies and minimum standards for senior citizen care homes.
First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 17:14 IST

