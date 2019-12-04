Cabinet approves Bill to amend law concerning parents, senior citizens

-
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet approves a new process of strategic disinvestment
Modi forms 2 committees on investment and unemployment, will head them
Nripendra Misra, PK Mishra granted extension with cabinet minister ranks
Apple gets to bite into Indian retail as policy hurdles are removed
Union Cabinet, Governor recommend President's rule in Maharashtra
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to amend an Act concerning the welfare of senior citizens and parents which seeks to expand some existing definitions such as maintenance, welfare, children and parents.
The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Bill seeks to amend the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. It provides for the registration of senior citizens care homes and home-care service agencies and minimum standards for senior citizen care homes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU