India, Maldives to enhance ties for security in Indian Ocean region: Modi

-
ALSO READ
Modi lands in Maldives on his 1st foreign visit after re-election
Sheikh Hasina raises issue of NRC rollout in Assam in talks with PM Modi
BRICS Summit: Modi meets Xi, says there's new direction to India-China ties
China hopes for 'more fair' business environment for its companies in India
Modi and Hasina sign 7 pacts after talks, LPG import project launched
-
As a close friend and maritime neighbour, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for its development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
The two countries will also enhance cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region, he asserted.
Speaking at an event where a fast interceptor vessel was gifted to the Maldives through video-conferencing, Modi said the Indian government's "Neighbourhood First" and Male's "India First" policies have strengthened bilateral cooperation in all sectors.
In the coming years, projects under Indian assistance will bring more benefits to the people of the Maldives, he said.
The prime minister said that "as a close friend and maritime member, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for democracy and development".
"We will also enhance our cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region," Modi said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU