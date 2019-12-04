India, Maldives to enhance ties for security in Indian Ocean region: Modi

As a close friend and maritime neighbour, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for its development, Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

The two countries will also enhance cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region, he asserted.

Speaking at an event where a fast interceptor vessel was gifted to the Maldives through video-conferencing, Modi said the Indian government's "Neighbourhood First" and Male's "India First" policies have strengthened bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

In the coming years, projects under Indian assistance will bring more benefits to the people of the Maldives, he said.

The prime minister said that "as a close friend and maritime member, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for democracy and development".

"We will also enhance our cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region," Modi said.