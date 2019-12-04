JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Cabinet Secy directs Central ministries to empanel hospitals with AB-PMJAY
Business Standard

India, Maldives to enhance ties for security in Indian Ocean region: Modi

In the coming years, projects under Indian assistance will bring more benefits to the people of the Maldives, he said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As a close friend and maritime neighbour, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for its development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

The two countries will also enhance cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region, he asserted.

Speaking at an event where a fast interceptor vessel was gifted to the Maldives through video-conferencing, Modi said the Indian government's "Neighbourhood First" and Male's "India First" policies have strengthened bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

In the coming years, projects under Indian assistance will bring more benefits to the people of the Maldives, he said.

The prime minister said that "as a close friend and maritime member, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for democracy and development".

"We will also enhance our cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region," Modi said.
First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU