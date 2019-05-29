CAF suspends referee Gehad Grisha for poor performance in African Champions League final

-
ALSO READ
UEFA to use VAR from Champions League knockout rounds this season
VAR denies Ajax goal in Real Madrid Champions League clash
Juventus shares plunge after Champions League exit
'We will go again': Klopp eyes Champions League glory after title pain
Adidas unveils official match ball for 2019-20 Champions League final
-
African football's governing body, Confederation of African Football (CAF), on Wednesday suspended one of its referees, Gehad Grisha, following his poor performance in the first leg of the African Champions League final.
The Egyptian referee has been removed from duties for six months after a complaint was made about his decisions during the match between Wydad Casablanca and Esperance de Tunis in Morocco last week.
"Following the first of leg of the Total Champions League final match played on May 24, 2019 between Wydad Athletic Club and Esperance de Tunis, the referees committee of the Confederation Africain de Football has decided to suspend Gehad Grisha for a period of six months due to poor performance," CAF said in an official statement.
The Moroccan Football Federation made a complaint with the governing body after Grisha disallowed a goal for Wydad and failed to award them with a penalty. Both the decisions were made after consulting with Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Wydad last lifted the trophy in 2017 and are aiming to win the Champions League for the third time. They were able to win the Champions League in 2002 as well.
The first-leg between Wydad Casablanca and Esperance de Tunis ended at 1-1. The match was filled with controversy, owing to the referee's decision.
The second leg will take place on Friday, May 31 at the Olympic Stadium in Tunis.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU