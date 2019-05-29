CAF suspends referee Gehad Grisha for poor performance in African Champions League final

African football's governing body, (CAF), on Wednesday suspended one of its referees, Gehad Grisha, following his poor performance in the first leg of the African final.

The Egyptian has been removed from duties for six months after a complaint was made about his decisions during the match between and de in last week.

"Following the first of leg of the final match played on May 24, 2019 between Athletic Club and de Tunis, the referees committee of the Confederation Africain de has decided to suspend for a period of six months due to poor performance," CAF said in an official statement.

The Federation made a complaint with the governing body after Grisha disallowed a goal for and failed to award them with a penalty. Both the decisions were made after consulting with (VAR).

Wydad last lifted the trophy in 2017 and are aiming to win for the third time. They were able to win in 2002 as well.

The first-leg between Wydad and de ended at 1-1. The match was filled with controversy, owing to the referee's decision.

The second leg will take place on Friday, May 31 at the in

