Ex-Aussie cricketer Gavin Robertson battling with brain cancer

-
ALSO READ
We are committed to Real Kashmir for next season: David and Mason Robertson
Performance against Kolkata giants will determine where we stand: Robertson
Sri Lanka appoint Rixon as fielding coach
I don't want to show too much favouritism, coach Robertson on son
Lanka PM appeals to global community to lift travel advisories
-
Former Australia cricketer Gavin Robertson on Wednesday revealed he is battling with brain cancer.
The 53-year-old had an emergency brain surgery earlier this month to remove a tumour and confirmed he now faces an intense radiation and chemotherapy programme on primary brain cancer," cricket.com.au reported.
Robertson thanked the hundreds of well-wishers who have shown love and support to the veteran.
"My family and I have been overwhelmed by the incredible show of love and support from so many friends and well-wishers over the past week. It has been an emotional roller coaster, consuming each and every minute of my day, and now I am ready and able to meet this challenge that confronts me," Robertson said in a statement.
"Thank you again for your positive messages sending me best wishes. It reminds me how fortunate I am to have made so many enduring and genuine friendships over the past 50 years. I really appreciate your support, and just cannot answer all these messages right now, and kindly request that we have some privacy in the first phase of the battle ahead," he added.
The Australian further stated he is committed to remaining positive while fighting the battle. His family revealed the former cricketer was rushed into surgery on May 13 just hours after a phone call from Sydney brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo, whom Robertson had earlier visited after feeling unwell, cricket.com.au reported.
"The similar journeys of so many people have already inspired me, and I have never shied away from a challenge, so this one I will meet with all my will power, determination and inner strength," he said.
His former teammates Darren Lehmann and Tom Moody took Twitter to send their well wishes.
Robertson played four Tests in 1998, including his debut against India in Chennai, after receiving his Baggy Green cap number 375. He picked up a total of five wickets and his first victim was Sourav Ganguly. Robertson then scored 57 runs in a 96-run stand for the ninth wicket with Ian Healy. He again took five wickets in the third Test of the same series against India.
He featured in 13 ODIs between 1994 and 1998 and debut came against Sri Lanka. Robertson appeared in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) against England in 1995 and returned with a career total of eight wickets.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU