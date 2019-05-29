International Chess Festival to start on May 31

International Festival is all set to take place here from May 31 to June 7. This will be the 12th edition of the tournament organised under three categories as per the rankings.

"12th International GM Festival starting from 31st May and should be concluded on 7th June. This is being organised under three category: A, B and C category respectively. Players who have a rating of 2000 and above will play in category A, rating of 1900 and below will play in category B, and players having FIDE rating 1600 and below will play in category C," said Ranjan Mohanty, of All Odisha Association.

The tournament is receives great response from around the globe, with over fifty foreign players, including some top names, participating.

" of is the top-seed player, till now 19 grandmasters have confirmed. Fifty-four foreign players are confirmed and registration is going on and so many players are also registering," Mohanty said.

"As of now in category A, 270 players from different countries of the world are participating in this tournament. In category B 255 and category C 256 players have registered," he added.

Touted as one of the four prestigious tournaments of the country, the prize money will be Rs 25 lakh, which is Rs 3 lakh more than the last edition.

"GM tournament is one of four biggest tournaments in the country and its speciality is the 25 lakh prize money. Players from thirty countries and grandmaster from 16 countries have been participating. It is a great opportunity for Odisha players to watch out playing grandmaster's playing and also to play with them." Dr Director of Sports, University said.

"Many players from Russia, America, Indonesia, and are coming," he added.

