Candor International School, Bengaluru announces its annual scholarship program

Candor International School, one of the top international schools in Bengaluru, India, is pleased to announce its annual scholarship program for meritorious students aiming to join the school for International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), AS & A Level education, and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). Students from Grade 6 through Grade 12 are eligible to get up to 100 per cent scholarship.
The salient features of the scholarship program are as follows:
Up to 100 per cent waiver on tuition fee in the first academic year for eligible candidates;
Scholarship benefits to be continued for subsequent years till Grade 12 provided the student continues to meet pre-defined academic and co-curricular benchmarks.
"The scholarship program is in alignment with our vision of providing affordable international-curriculum based education to meritorious students who desire to learn about and contribute to a fast-evolving and inter-connected local and global world. At Candor we believe every student is uniquely talented and deserves the right platform to explore and develop their potential. Candor's scholarship program is aimed at bringing on board those brilliant students who without financial aid may feel challenged to pursue IB and Cambridge education in India," said Anvita Gupta, Principal of Candor International School, Bengaluru.
To participate in the scholarship program students need to appear for an exam that will test their knowledge and skills in subjects such as English, Math, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The students will have a choice between Physics, Chemistry, and Biology with a test on English and Math being mandatory. In addition to the test results, Candor's Scholarship Committee will also consider the past academic performance of the aspirants to decide the scholarship eligibility and benefits.
The full details of the scholarship program can be accessed at the website. All scholarship-related queries can be addressed to scholarships@candorschool.com.
