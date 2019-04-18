Cannabis worth Rs 1.68 crore seized in Hyderabad

Officials of the (DRI) on Thursday seized 1121.5 kilograms of cannabis, valued around Rs 1 crore 68 lakhs, from a Sholapur-bound truck in

Officials intercepted the truck at on Highway.

After searching the vehicle, officials found 546 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) packages wrapped with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) self-adhesive tape weighing more than a ton of Cannabis, also known as Ganja.The said Narcotic drug and the truck which was used for concealment and of the contraband was seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

officials have also arrested three persons, including the mastermind in the case.

