EC flying squad recovers cash worth over Rs 11 lakh

The Election Commission of India's (ECI) flying squad seized Rs 11.85 lakh worth of cash from area of on Thursday.

The comes as voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats which fall under Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions is underway in the second phase of polling.

A huge amount of unaccounted money is being recovered in raids and searches by authorities across the country since Model Code of Conduct came into effect with the announcement of the poll dates on March 10.

The central agencies and the have been conducting raids and searches across the states to ensure illegal money is not used to influence voters in the ensuing

Over Rs 135 crore unaccounted cash was recovered from raids conducted by the Income Tax (IT) department and the across Tamil Nadu, the commission said Tuesday.

In a related development, the cancelled elections in Vellore parliamentary constituency in after over Rs 11.48 crore worth unaccounted cash was unearthed during an IT raid at a DMK leader's house. The Lok Sabha seat was to go to vote today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)