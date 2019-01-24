China blocks Bing

Bing, the last major foreign search operating engine in China, has been blocked following an order from President Xi Jinping.
"We have confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps," CNN quoted a Microsoft spokesman as saying.
Late Wednesday, Chinese users started complaining that they are not able to access the Microsoft's search engine as the phrase "Can't access Bing" start popping up on social media. However, even after repeated queries, China's internet regulator did not respond.
From the last few years, China has been facing flak internationally for its extreme censorship laws. The government has forced the American internet platforms to enact the Chinese government censorship and surveillance or leave China.
Most of the media platforms and news websites like Facebook, YouTube, The New York Times are completely inaccessible in China. Yahoo was banned last year.
While most of the platforms did not turn back to China, Google, who faced official cut off in 2010, is reportedly developing a search engine that complies with China's censorship law.
