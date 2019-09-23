Case registered against Sugar Mill after it fails to clear arrears in UP

A case has been registered against Simbhaoli Sugars Limited here allegedly after the company failed to clear arrears of sugarcane farmers.

"A case has been registered against Simbhaoli Sugar Mill because they have not paid sugarcane farmers even after repeated directions. This made farmers angry and they have filed a complaint," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sarvesh Mishra told ANI.

Managing Director of Simbhaoli Sugar Mill, Gursimran Kaur were among the five company officials named in the FIR under section 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 and 7 the Essential Commodities Act.

In the complaint, farmers alleged that they should get 85 per cent of the amount collected by the Sugar Mill from selling sugar but they were not given the same.

