'Cats' movie adaptation release date announced

'Cats' movie adaptation has finally got a release date!

The movie adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will hit the big screens on Dec 20, 2019, opening on a date that was previously occupied by another movie musical, 'Wicked'.

The story revolves around a tribe of called the Jellicles and the night they make which is called as "the Jellicle choice" and decide which will ascend to the Heaviside Layer.

The musical movie version's star cast will include Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson along with

Directed by Tom Hooper,the production of the movie is set to take place later this year in the

'Cats' will open opposite the next film, J.J. Abrams' 'Episode IX' and Fox's 'Murder on the Orient Express' sequel 'Death on the Nile'.

