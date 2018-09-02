Italian director wears "Weinstein is Innocent" shirt at Venice fest

Italian filmmaker Luciano Silighini Garagnani flaunted a 'Weinstein Is Innocent' T-shirt at the Venice Film Festival red carpet premiere of Luca Guadagnino's 'Suspiria'.
Venice experienced one of its most glamorous red carpets yet with celebrities namely Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, Alek Wek, Mia Goth and Chloe Grace Moretz walking up to celebrate the world premiere of 'Suspiria', reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Garagnani, dressed in sneakers, faded jeans, a blazer and a homemade T-shirt which read "Weinstein is Innocent" with a photo of the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. He did so in support of the disgraced producer.
Right next to him, actor Paolo Riva was all smiles as he pointed to the T-shirt, which looked like a ridiculous PR stunt.
Venice fest chief, Alberto Barbara told Deadline that the stunt was a 'stupid move'.
Garagnani posed for as many photos as possible, while his staff happily waited for him. The director is a known supporter of Silvio Berlusconi and also donated money to Trump's presidential campaign.
Actor Riva will play Berlusconi in Garagnani's upcoming project about the former Italian Prime Minister, supposedly a flattering biography.
Producer Weinstein is facing the possibility of life behind bars from sex crime charges against him by a New York grand jury and numerous rape investigations in Los Angeles and the UK.
