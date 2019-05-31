CBI moves Delhi HC for early hearing in 2G spectrum case

The on Friday filed a plea in the High Court for early hearing in its appeal against the acquittal of A Raja, and others in the

A single bench of Justice AK Chawla issued notice to all the respondents in the agency's early hearing application and posted the matter to July 30.

The CBI and had earlier approached the court against the acquittal of all the accused by the trial court.

On Marcy 26, the court had stated that it will not proceed with the until the accused, including Swan Telecom's Shahid Usman Balwa, comply with its earlier order and complete a plantation drive.

It had ordered the litigants to plant trees in Delhi's Ridge area for failing to file responses on the appeals by the two agencies challenging their acquittal in the 2G case, despite reminders.

The court had listed the matter for further hearing on October 24.

The alleged scam relates to the grant of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08, which caused, according to a report by the of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the public exchequer.

