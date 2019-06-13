CBI registers case against Atiq Ahmed, 17 others in businessman's kidnapping case

The CBI on Thursday registered a case against Former and gangster and 17 others on the allegations of kidnapping and assaulting real estate dealer, in December 2018.

On April 23, the (SC) had directed the CBI to investigate the case of alleged kidnapping and torturing.

Jaiswal was kidnapped from and taken to the prison where he was assaulted by the jailed don Ahmed and his aides and he was forced to transfer his business to them.

On June 2, Ahmed was transferred to from Nain central Jail in Prayagraj. The SC bench, headed by Ranjan Gogoi, had ordered the Ahmed's transfer.

Earlier, a special court had rejected Ahmed's plea seeking payroll for contesting elections against from In 2014, he contested from Phulpur parliamentary constituency on the ticket of

