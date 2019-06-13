Cyclone VAYU: NDRF rescues woman in need of a pre-term delivery from island

-
ALSO READ
Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies, cyclone 'Vayu' may hit Gujarat coast Thursday: IMD
Cyclone 'Vayu' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: IMD
Cyclone Vayu turns "very severe", advances towards Gujarat
Cyclone Vayu to skirt Saurashtra coast, affect Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar and Diu
Severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Gujarat on June 12 night: IMD
-
As a severe cyclonic storm "VAYU" raged towards Shiyalbet Island in Gujarat, a team of NDRF personnel rescued a pregnant lady in need of a pre-term delivery from the island and safely handed her over to a hospital.
Shiyalbet Island is a small village in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast.
She was rescued by 5 Battalion team of National Disaster Response Force, which is deployed at the island she resides at. The disaster management force safely took her to the hospital in Jafarabad city through a boat.
The woman gave birth to a boy later at a hospital, confirmed NDRF.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU