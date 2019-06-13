JUST IN
Cyclone VAYU: NDRF rescues woman in need of a pre-term delivery from island

ANI  |  General News 

As a severe cyclonic storm "VAYU" raged towards Shiyalbet Island in Gujarat, a team of NDRF personnel rescued a pregnant lady in need of a pre-term delivery from the island and safely handed her over to a hospital.

Shiyalbet Island is a small village in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast.

She was rescued by 5 Battalion team of National Disaster Response Force, which is deployed at the island she resides at. The disaster management force safely took her to the hospital in Jafarabad city through a boat.

The woman gave birth to a boy later at a hospital, confirmed NDRF.

