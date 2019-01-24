JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Male infertility related to gene composition

Zinc deficiency may cause high blood pressure
Business Standard

CBI registers FIR in ICICI-Videocon case, conducts raids

ANI  |  General News 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in the ICICI-Videocon loan case involving former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

According to CBI sources, raids are underway in four locations in Mumbai in connection with the case.

CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot. It was investigating irregularities in the Rs 40,000 crore loan granted by a consortium of lenders.

Chanda Kochhar has been accused of misusing her position in the company after she allegedly provided a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group on quid pro quo basis in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 05:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements