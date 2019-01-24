One year after Bawana fire, family of victim waits for compensation

A year after the massive fire at the firecracker factory that claimed the lives of 17 people, the family of one victim is struggling to claim the Rs 5 lakh compensation announced by government.

20-year-old, Reema, a resident of JJ colony in Metro Vihar who was killed in the fire remained unidentified for over a month and the compensation amount was wrongly given to the family of Dharma Devi, who was admitted to the same hospital, according to (SDM).

Reema's brother Harcharan, who also works in a factory in Bawana, confirmed that his sister had remained unidentified for several weeks and he had been putting his sweat and blood to get the compensation.

told ANI that he and had been working at such factories since the age of 15 but a few months before the incident, was sent to stay at her elder brother's house in from where she ran away. A missing report was filed in a police station by her family.

After the fire incident, the relatives of Sonam, a friend of who was also killed in the mishap informed that both the girls were present in the factory when the fire broke out.

informed the police who identified the body of Reema after a DNA test. Harcharan, whose financial condition is very weak, had submitted all the documents to SDM's but was not able to receive the compensation.

After a writ petition was filed before it in the matter, the ordered an internal inquiry and directed payment within 15 days of the Rs 5 lakh compensation amount to Harcharan .

"When the incident occurred 16 people received the compensation but one body remained unidentified. Later, the Crime Branch identified it was Reema's body," a legal representative of Harcharan, told ANI.

"When the family asked for the compensation they came to know that it was mistakenly given to another family who was also admitted in the hospital. However, a writ petition was filed in the court, which ordered that the victim's family should get compensation within 15 days. Court has also ordered a departmental enquiry to look into the matter and strict action be taken against officials if they are found guilty" he said.

