ED summons District Magistrate in UP mining case

In a fresh development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Hamirpur District Magistrate B Chandrakala for questioning in the alleged sand mining case on Thursday.
Last week, the CBI had conducted raids at the residences of IAS officer Chandrakala and other officials who were accused in the case. The questioning of Chandrakala was scheduled for this week.
The CBI had also conducted raids at the residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit and SP MLC Ramesh Mishra in Hamirpur.
It has been alleged that government officials had allocated some illegal mining sites by flouting rules and regulations between the year 2012 and 2016.
Mining rights were also given in violation of NGT orders.
The CBI had initiated a probe in the alleged illegal mining case in 2016 on directions of the Allahabad High Court.
The cases of illegal mining were recorded from seven districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Shamli, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Deoria, Saharanpur, Hamirpur and Siddharthnagar.
