Celebrate IPL season 2019 with UC Miss Cricket Contest

The world's no.1 browser (third-party) and content platform, UC Browser has once again launched the highly-popular UC Miss Cricket Contest for the course of IPL 2019. UC Miss Cricket is an exciting property offered by UC with an aim to be India's 1st cricket-themed online pageant. The contest, launched as part of UC's cricket coverage, aims to add a fun element to the browser's IPL updates. The contest received tremendous response last year, including participation from Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, Miss India Priyadarshini Chatterjee and popular TV actress Shirin Sewani.
UC Browser's in-app tool of cricket content aggregation offers all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, news, videos, photos, live commentaries and more. While users follow the updates of their favourite teams and players on the UC Browser, they can also pick cheerleaders to support their beloved teams. Users get a chance to vote for their top pick through their mobile app.
The competition is underway till May 1st, top 8 will be chosen by April 20th and top 3 will be chosen by April 27th. UC Browser will reward the most-voted contestant with a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh. The new rising star will also feature on a billboard at New York Times Square on May 03, 2019. The first and second runner up will get Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. The top 8 contestants will get a chance for a professional video shoot for online and offline promotional activity with UC along with some of the top-notch advertisers.
So far, divas and social media influencers from multiple channels including Telentrack, VMate, Bigo, MeMe Live, Campus, and social media have taken part and are taking up challenging action games as part of their tasks. The exclusive beauty pageant has been organized with an aim to bring together all the divas on an online platform. UC Cricket Captain, Irfan Pathan, will also participate in the voting process to select his top 3 favourite contestants out of the thousands of entries received. UC Miss Cricket is India's first online beauty contest driven only by users vote, without intervention from judges. Oppo is the Smartphone partner and club factory is the fashion partner for Miss Cricket 2019. The Club Factory app offers a great selection of modern, trendy and unique products across popular categories including apparels, shoes, jewellery, home decor, handbags, beauty products and gadgets at unbeaten prices.
How to Vote
Step 1 - Go to UC Browser
Step 2 - Click on the IPL scorecard
Step 3 - Click on "UC Miss Cricket" floating icon
Step 4 - Vote
