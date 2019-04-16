Airlines promise to keep air fares in check as Jet imbroglio continues

The of Civil (DGCA) on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of all domestic airlines, who said they have removed higher fare buckets for sale and are offering air tickets to passengers from lower buckets.

The development came as Civil Minister directed Civil Secretary to review air ticket prices following cancellation of flights by

" @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc. Asked him to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety; to work with all stakeholders for their well being," Prabhu tweeted.

The aviation regulator has been monitoring domestic air fares on a daily basis, particularly on high density routes and connecting remote regions where alternate mode of is not available.

The airlines were advised to keep the fares in check and provide information to the on regular basis.

is battling for survival and has yet to receive a loan of about Rs 1,500 crore as part of a rescue deal with government-owned lenders.

"The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, and as a result of this, we have extended cancellation of international operations through Thursday, April 18," said in a statement on Monday.

A consortium of lenders led by took over the after stepped down on March 25.

