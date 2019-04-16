DLF Foundation: Setting new benchmarks in CSR

Foundation has taken rural education, training, health and environmental initiatives since its incorporation, and it looks forward to creating new innovative precedents in areas of rural education, health, and labour care.

With a vision to give its human and social capital by nurturing and ensuring healthy, educated, enterprising and sustainable communities, Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Limited was founded in the year 2008.

The idea was to create the structure for the ongoing social responsibility initiatives of the company. runs with the mission to empower the communities and create livelihood opportunities for the underprivileged with a multi-faceted approach towards their education, health and skill development.

has a mission to empower communities by creating multiple opportunities and providing platforms for the underprivileged by promoting inclusive growth which is holistic, sustainable and socially uplifting, thus enabling them to emerge as a significant contributor in India's growth story.

This leads the foundation into a challenging global scenario with a need to produce skilled human resource. In India, due to rapid industrialization, the need for human resource development and NGO agencies for poor arises. helps the individuals in exploring opportunities, capabilities, inner strengths & weaknesses, skill-set as well as interpersonal skills.

"DLF Foundation aims to provide quality and all-round development of meritorious students. We assist them to discover their innate passion and recognize their talents in academics, music, arts or sports. We have recently initiated the DLF Golf Excellence Program, which aims to establish a nursery of Golf Champions in the making. The programme provides support to budding golfers and enables them to realize their full potential", said Dr. Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation.

'Nurturing Excellence', a flagship initiative of DLF Foundation, aims to give access to quality to talented underprivileged students. These students are selected on the basis of merit and family income. DLF Foundation also provides them with the much-needed coaching, counseling, mentoring and soft skills training and awards the high achievers. The ultimate aim is to transform, particularly, the girl students and groom them as new generation leaders by honing their intellect and social/soft skills in multi-dimensional ways. The organization supports over 1200 brilliant underprivileged students, including 944 school scholars and 256 professional scholars.

