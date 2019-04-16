Ashiana school launches 'Artificial Intelligence' curriculum for students

The Ashiana School, Bhiwadi in keeping with its mission of progressive education, is taking a bold leap forward in preparing its learners' for the challenges and opportunities arising in the future of and by launching an AI curriculum for its students.

The implementation of the AI program will be in the form of special lectures, interactions an activities on a designated Saturday (2nd Saturday) of every month. The typical engagement of every child on that Saturday in the AI activities will be planned in such a way that the child gets exposure grade/age appropriate.

"A new model designed with the year 2019 - 2020 and beyond is for children to get familiar and comfortable with and and be ready to prosper and flourish in the world that awaits them when they leave School", said, Komal Satti, Principal,

The dedicated environment with activities at the " experience centre and co-learning space" shall be launched latest by July 2019. This program is designed for all children in classes 8 upwards, but brilliant, exceptional and precocious children of classes 6 and 7 may also be included.

Countries like have also made a strategic move of massive teaching of AI to its school students. has also joined the bandwagon.

The US, and have created AI awareness programs at the school stage.

"In this age of rapid knowledge explosion, scientific thought leaders such as Sir have opined that the frontiers of knowledge should find a place in the classroom without much delay. This is what the at Bhiwadi is doing", Satti added.

Future of today's school going children in shaping their successful careers in various fields/segments shall surely rely on knowledge cum application awareness in AI.

