Centre examining all possible storage facilities for Pfizer's Covid vaccine

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Union on Tuesday said that the central government is examining all possibilities to extend cold chain facilities in case Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine needs to be procured.

Responding to a query on vaccine storage at low temperature, Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) said it would be a huge challenge for any country to maintain cold chain facility at a lower temperature of -70 degree or -80 degree celsius and scale-up vaccine procurement.

"However, knowing all the circumstances, we are examining how to scale up vaccine storage facilities."

"We are keeping a close watch on the development of these vaccines and we are also aware of the fact that we won't be able to get a large number of doses of this vaccine required for our population. In case, union government procures it, all necessary arrangements will be made parallelly," said Dr Paul at a media briefing on COVID-19 update in

The NITI Aayog member further said that there are five COVID-19 vaccine candidates under various stages of clinical trials in of which two are in the third phase.

" is one of the countries which is showing good progress in COVID-19 vaccine trials. Serum Oxford vaccine is in the completion of the phase 3 trials and Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine's candidate has begun phase 3 trials and the results for phase 2 trials can be announced any time. Zydus Cadila has completed phase 2 trials" Dr Paul said.

"The Russian vaccine in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories will begin phase 2 and 3 clinical trials soon while Biological E vaccine's early phase 1 and 2 clinical trials have been launched," he added.

