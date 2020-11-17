Random Covid-19 test for commuters going from Delhi to Noida: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Delhi begins Covid-19 rapid antigen tests; HM backs single strategy for NCR
Record 918,000 Covid tests done in a day; positivity rate under 8%
Early hospitalisation, more tests: Shah's inputs to limit Covid-19 in NCR
As India fights coronavirus, it must ensure equitable access to tests
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Poland President Andrzej Duda tests positive
-
People coming from Delhi to Noida will be randomly tested for COVID-19 from Wednesday, the administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining the national capital, in Uttar Pradesh said.
The decision for random sampling came during an online meeting of senior administration and health department officials with District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
There will be no restriction on free movement of people between Noida and Delhi, Suhas told PTI.
"In view of the rising cases of coronavirus in Delhi, the district magistrate has directed officials to form teams that would be deployed at Noida-Delhi borders at DND and Chilla to randomly check people coming from the national capital for the infection," he said.
The district magistrate said the recent rise in cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar because of which the strategy to fight the pandemic is being "retuned".
"This rise has been due to cross-border infection from areas like Delhi and others. So, a random sampling of such people will be done and all institutions (here) will be issued advisory to look out for symptomatic people, track them early and provide them with whatever treatment is required," Suhas told reporters.
He said there was an increased cross-border movement of people during the recent days of festivals, hence the coming few days are going to be "crucial" and the health department has also been directed to make adequate preparations in hospitals.
He also appealed to the people to follow all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks or covers, practicing social distancing in public places and avoiding casual approach against the infection.
The random sampling will be done by a rapid antigen-based test, the DM said.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 20,566 cases of COVID-19 including 73 deaths, with 1,236 active cases, according to official data on Tuesday.
However, Delhi has recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1 and November 16 while nearly 94,000 patients recovered during the same period, according to official data.
The national capital has witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU