Centre gives nods to grant OGAS status to Group 'A' Executive Cadre Officers

-
ALSO READ
All CAPFs 'organised services' for promotion, service related benefits, holds SC
Thousands of CISF personnel to conduct demonstrations on yoga day
CISF celebrates International Day of Yoga in grand manner
Rajnath launches series of projects for police forces
HC strikes down retirement age of 57 for commandant, below ranks in CRPF, ITBP, BSF
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted Organized Group 'A' Service (OGAS) status to Group 'A' executive cadre officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
The cabinet further extended the benefit of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation(NFFU) and Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG) to the executive cadre officers at an enhanced rate of 30%.
"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for Grant of Organized Group 'A' Service (OGAS) to Group 'A' Executive Cadre Officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and extension of benefit of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) and Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG)." read an official press note.
This decision comes in response to various petitions filed by group 'A' executive cadre officers of CAPF in the Delhi High Court for OGAS status and the benefits of NFFU and NFSG.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU