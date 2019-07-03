Centre gives nods to grant OGAS status to Group 'A' Executive Cadre Officers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted Organized Group 'A' Service (OGAS) status to Group 'A' executive cadre officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The cabinet further extended the benefit of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation(NFFU) and Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG) to the executive cadre officers at an enhanced rate of 30%.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for Grant of Organized Group 'A' Service (OGAS) to Group 'A' Executive Cadre Officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and extension of benefit of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) and Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG)." read an official press note.

This decision comes in response to various petitions filed by group 'A' executive cadre officers of CAPF in the Delhi High Court for OGAS status and the benefits of NFFU and NFSG.

