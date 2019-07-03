Mixed reaction to Rahul decision to stick to his resgination

Reactions were mixed on Rahul Gandhi's insistence on Wednesday on quitting as Congress President.

Soon after Gandhi made his position clear today, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, a Congress ally, greeted him on his standing by the decision and said that he is a young leader who can become president in future.

"Mubarak Ho, that he stood by his decision. He is young and he can become president again in future. He had always wanted someone else in that position, I cannot say that his resignation was due to Congress' defeat in the recent elections. I think he will now work towards building the party," Abdullah told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

Later in the day, Rahul said he has quit as the party chief stressing that "accountability is critical for the future growth" of the organisation.

Responding to this, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said Rahul has left the office of party president but he does not cease to be their leader.

"Rahul Gandhi has left the office of party president but he does not cease to be our leader. Sonia Gandhi is not president anymore but she remains our leader. By way of natural standing they will continue to have admiration, affection, the confidence of party workers in them," Khurshid said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nalin Kohli targetted Rahul and said: "It is up to him whether he continues or resigns. There are two types of parties, one like the BJP which is run by democracy. On the other hand, you have family-driven parties like the Congress. So it is for them to decide that we have no role," he said.

Rahul has also removed the tag of party President from his Twitter bio hours after confirming his resignation from the top post.

The Congress lawmaker changed his bio from "President of Indian Congress" to "Member of Indian Congress.

