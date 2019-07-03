MP: After Vijayvargiya's bat incident, Congress leaders gift roses to govt officials in Damoh

Congress leaders here visited municipal offices and presented them roses requesting them to get back to work and serve the people.

This comes days after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya sparked a controversy after he hit an official of Municipal Corporation with a cricket bat on June 26.

Congress in charge of Damoh and ward councillor Yashpal Thakur visited the municipal corporation and District Collector's office with roses and presented them to officials requesting them to complete the leftover work in the city.

Terming it a new style of 'Gandhigiri', Thakur met District Collector Tarun Rathi and presented him roses before informing him about the problems in the city. He also met the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) and made him aware of the incomplete work in the area.

"The culture of my party is unlike that of BJP where bats are used to terrify officials in order to do make them do their bidding. Although we too are unhappy with the progress of the work in the city by the municipal corporation we will never resort to such violent measures," Thakur told reporters here.

