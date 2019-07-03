Renowned authority on taxation laws Prof S Sampath Iyengar dead

Prof S Sampath Iyengar, a renowned authority on transfer pricing and consultant for multinationals and transnationals, died here after a brief illness. He was 68.Prof Iyengar was arbitration expert and authority on transfer pricing for multinationals when it came to mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures with Indian companies.

He is the author of several books on taxation laws prescribed for both chartered and cost accountancy students.A globe trotter, Prof Iyengar, literally lived out of suitcases, travelling at least 20 days a month within India and far off international destinations to give lectures on Indian taxation laws to tax professionals, corporate professionals, and senior academic professionals.

He has visited nearly 100 countries on whirlwind tours for consultations. His clientele included top bureaucrats and even Governors of states. He hailed from a humble background of a college lecturer in Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

