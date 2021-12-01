'Chapter closed': Aussie batter David Warner after parting ways with SRH

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in battle of laggards
Play-off berth secured, RCB eye SRH scalp to remain in top-2 fray
Bottom-placed Hyderabad face uphill challenge against table toppers CSK
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson withdraws from The Hundred
IPL 2021: Check full squad and schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad here
-
Australia batter David Warner thanked all his fans and supporters for sticking by his side after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released him ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.
SRH has retained skipper Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, whereas star players like David Warner, Rashid Khan and Johnny Bairstow have been released.
Taking to Instagram, Warner posted a picture of him along with Rashid and Williamson and captioned it, "Chapter closed!! Thanks to all of the fans @srhfansofficial @sunrisersfansofficial for your support over all the years, it was was much appreciated. #fans #loyal."
Meanwhile, spinner Rashid Khan also thanked the franchise and called them his 'pillars of strength'.
"It has been a wonderful journey with the @sunrisershyd. Thank you for your support, love and for believing in me. To the #OrangeArmy you've been my pillar of strength and I shall forever be grateful for such wonderful fans," Rashid captioned the post.
All the existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.
MS Dhoni (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rohit Sharma (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), and Glenn Maxwell (RCB) are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor