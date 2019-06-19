Chennai: Royapettah residents are now buying tokens for water

-
Residents living in Royapettah area in Chennai are buying tokens now for having water supply from the water tankers. To assure no water theft, round orange coloured plastic tokens are distributed to the beneficiaries in order to keep a record.
Chennai is facing its worst water crisis this year. With searing temperatures and delayed monsoon, most of the regions are facing acute water shortage.
People have to wait in long queues before they can avail the water tanker service.
Even though water is being supplied in small water vans by the Chennai metro water department, the locals allege that it isn't enough to quench all their water requirements as they are facing terrible water shortage scenario.
