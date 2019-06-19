Delhi HC directs media not to reveal identity of minor victim in auto-driver assault case

The High Court on Wednesday directed media not to reveal the identity of the minor, who along with his father was brutally beaten by police officers in Delhi's Nagar, yesterday.

A Bench of Justice and Justice also sought a report from the Police and on the incident, within a week.

An was allegedly assaulted by three police personnel following an altercation. The trio has now been suspended.

The petition in this regard was filed by Seema Singhal, who sought a CBI inquiry into the matter. The petitioner also contended that the brutal attack on Sarabjeet Singh and his minor son are "wholly arbitrary, unjust, oppressive and destructive of their constitutional rights".

It also sought compensation from the government for the injuries inflicted on the victims of assault.

" Police has many fine officers but if there are some who cannot control themselves, action needs to be taken against them," the bench said.

The court directed the to identify those who assaulted the child. "Our concern is mainly that citizens must be reassured that the police force is with them, especially children," said the bench.

The petitioner also showed the video of the alleged assault during the course of the proceeding.

Showing concern, the court further said that if the uniformed force behaves in such a manner, it will create a sense of extensive disquiet in society.

The appearing on the behalf of the told the court that police's action cannot be justified. "Cross FIRs have been filed by the complainant and police officials. The investigation has been transferred to the crime branch. Also, an inquiry has been launched by the into the incident," the added.

The matter is slated to be heard on July 2.

